Compound (COMP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41.85 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $344.66 million and approximately $41.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $47.43 or 0.00234534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00131805 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00066638 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024376 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.27057335 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $37,659,593.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

