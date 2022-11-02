Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.87 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 143,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 78,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

Comptoir Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.13 million and a P/E ratio of 166.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.90.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

