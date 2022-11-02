Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Concentrix worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average is $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,911.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,644 shares of company stock worth $1,451,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

