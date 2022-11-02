Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Concordium has a total market cap of $63.48 million and approximately $661,404.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,182.01 or 0.30734805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,403,862,502 coins and its circulating supply is 5,475,008,336 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

