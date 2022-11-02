Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.65–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $578.00 million-$580.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.04 million. Confluent also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.14 EPS.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,919,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,070. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.27.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.