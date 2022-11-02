Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.65–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $578.00 million-$580.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.04 million. Confluent also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.14 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,919,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,070. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
