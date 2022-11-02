Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $47,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. 771,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,461,616. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Cowen reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

