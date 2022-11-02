Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Fortis worth $117,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,337,000 after purchasing an additional 413,289 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,903,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,463 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Fortis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,334,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,260,000 after acquiring an additional 232,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fortis by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 36,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

