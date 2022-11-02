Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $297.61 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,709 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 1.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Nutrien worth $297,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 2.8 %

NTR traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.40. 272,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,483. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.