Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $61.45 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,641 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 115,880 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $61,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

