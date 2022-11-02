Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

NYSE:V traded down $5.84 on Wednesday, reaching $201.09. The stock had a trading volume of 281,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a market capitalization of $380.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.66.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.