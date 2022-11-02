Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,355 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Shaw Communications worth $133,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,943,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,741,000 after acquiring an additional 207,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400,756 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,325. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

