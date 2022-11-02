Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,047,290 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,867,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047,290 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up approximately 1.1% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $175,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,016,000 after purchasing an additional 89,965 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. 319,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,845. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

