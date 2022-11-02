Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 247,550 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247,550 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $53,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 141.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.
Teck Resources Trading Down 2.5 %
TECK traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 370,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,444. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
