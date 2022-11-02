Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 31,372 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,372 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $37,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 365.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.32. 32,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,931. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

