Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,381 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.52% of West Fraser Timber worth $34,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.22. 3,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.