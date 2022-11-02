ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $129.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

