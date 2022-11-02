Contrasting Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) & NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of NMI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 0.65% 4.13% 0.36% NMI 51.86% 17.40% 11.06%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.22 -$17.00 million $0.08 173.75 NMI $485.07 million 3.76 $231.13 million $3.01 7.15

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and NMI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. NMI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambac Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ambac Financial Group and NMI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 NMI 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ambac Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.25%. NMI has a consensus target price of $27.71, indicating a potential upside of 28.84%. Given NMI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NMI is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NMI has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NMI beats Ambac Financial Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

