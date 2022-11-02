Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $13.31

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.81 billion and $311.67 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $13.31 or 0.00066006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00088728 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001796 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014355 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024443 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001352 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006809 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
