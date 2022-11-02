Coterra Energy (CTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

CTRA stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

