Coupang (CPNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Coupang to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coupang by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupang by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

