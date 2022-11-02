Cowen Lowers Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $25.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.46% from the stock’s current price.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,669,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,625. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Enovix by 352.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

