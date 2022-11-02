CRA International (CRAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. CRA International has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $736.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. CRA International has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CRA International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CRA International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.