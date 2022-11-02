CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Update

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CRA International Stock Up 0.0 %

CRAI opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $736.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2,174.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

