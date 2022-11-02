Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.20. 1,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com cut Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Crane from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crane by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crane by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

