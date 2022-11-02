Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Cut to $442.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $519.00 to $442.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.75.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $471.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.52. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $397.58 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 54.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.