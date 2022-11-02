Credit Suisse Group Increases AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $143.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGCO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.