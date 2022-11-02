Credit Suisse Group Trims adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Target Price to €83.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €110.00 ($110.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.20.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

ADDYY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. 360,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. adidas has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $173.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts anticipate that adidas will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 9,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in adidas by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.