Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock remained flat at $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 555,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,039. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

