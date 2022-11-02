CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.99

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$5.00. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares changing hands.
CRH Medical Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.68.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.
