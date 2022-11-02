CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.19.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,191.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,982,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

