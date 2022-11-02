Critical Review: Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) & Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) and Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Gores Holdings VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 5.22% 7.84% 5.21% Gores Holdings VIII N/A -1.20% 0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and Gores Holdings VIII, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.26%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

31.8% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Gores Holdings VIII’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.21 billion 0.69 $82.55 million $2.13 11.10 Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Risk and Volatility

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Gores Holdings VIII on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

