Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.55. 669,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 341,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$4.30 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.13.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 24.66 and a current ratio of 26.18.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also

