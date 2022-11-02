Cronos Price Down 4% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Cronos has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $41.02 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00087913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00064986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001743 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006845 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars.

