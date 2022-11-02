Crown Place VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.84 (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Crown Place VCT Price Performance

CRWN opened at GBX 32.10 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.85. Crown Place VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 30.20 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 33.84 ($0.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.00.

About Crown Place VCT

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

