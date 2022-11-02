Crown Place VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.84 (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Crown Place VCT Price Performance
CRWN opened at GBX 32.10 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.85. Crown Place VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 30.20 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 33.84 ($0.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.00.
