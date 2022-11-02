Crypterium (CRPT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $629,717.00

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $629,717.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,464.38 or 0.31561263 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012315 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,958,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,960,689 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

