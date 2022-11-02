Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Hits $3.78 on Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.78 or 0.00018519 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $119.40 million and approximately $933,258.00 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.54 or 0.31161181 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com.The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform.The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million.MCO Swap Program:The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch.Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here.Please refer to this link for details on the current token of the Crypto.com ecosystem.”

