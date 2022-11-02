Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of The West lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 55,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 44,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $119.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

