Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.14.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $147.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

