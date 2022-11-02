Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6,064.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Linde by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $298.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.03 and a 200-day moving average of $295.70. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

