Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 234,126 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 257,233 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

