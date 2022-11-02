Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177,788 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

