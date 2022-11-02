Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 76,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.