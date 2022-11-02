Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 18,611 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

