Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after buying an additional 315,596 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after buying an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,979,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trimble Price Performance

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $91.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

