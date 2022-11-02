Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 4.5%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.01. 4,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 306,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $604.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($7.67). As a group, analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Oncology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $371,902.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,972,830.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 224,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.