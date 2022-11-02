CuriosityStream (CURI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. CuriosityStream has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.34%. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

CURI stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $10.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

Several analysts have recently commented on CURI shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Stories

