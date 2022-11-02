Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.72

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 152405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.
CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,804,000 after buying an additional 999,195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 951,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,823,000 after buying an additional 701,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 378,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 345,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
