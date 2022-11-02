Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.72

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 152405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,804,000 after buying an additional 999,195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 951,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,823,000 after buying an additional 701,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 378,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 345,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

