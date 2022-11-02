Customers Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 34,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 267,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

