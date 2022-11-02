CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,300 ($26.59) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,900 ($33.53) to GBX 2,370 ($27.40) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVSGF remained flat at $22.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. CVS Group has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $22.97.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.