CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Up to $94.62

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.62, but opened at $99.07. CVS Health shares last traded at $97.96, with a volume of 131,650 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 80.6% during the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 121,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

